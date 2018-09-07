Teen Falls Hundreds of Feet to His Death in Yosemite National Park
Water flows down Yosemite Falls, the highest waterfall in North America in the Sierra Nevada mountain range at Yosemite National Park on March 25, 2015 in California.
Frederic J. Brown—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:06 PM EDT

(SAN FRANCISCO) — An Israeli teenager visiting Yosemite National Park in California fell hundreds of feet to his death while hiking near the top of an iconic waterfall.

The Mariposa County coroner’s office said 18-year-old Tomer Frankfurter of Jerusalem was near the top of Nevada Fall when he fell.

Assistant coroner Andrea Stewart said Thursday the cause of the fall on Wednesday was not immediately known, but it was considered an accident.

Nevada Fall is nearly 600 feet tall.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the death and was coordinating with U.S. officials to transfer the teen’s body back to Israel.

Yosemite National Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards said the death was under investigation and could not release other details.

