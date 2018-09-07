5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

In 2014, Irish singer-songwriter Hozier made an impressive debut with the emotionally searing chart hit “Take Me to Church,” but laid low over the last few years to tour and develop new work. Thankfully, he’s back with more uncompromisingly powerful, soul-scorching rock on a new EP. On title track “Nina Cried Power,” in which he name-checks famous artists like Nina Simone to John Lennon who used their considerable voices for activism, he tapped legendary soul singer Mavis Staples herself to feature — a worthy inclusion, given her history as an activist. Her voice, rich with layers of truth, proves an apt complement for Hozier’s expressive songwriting, which on this song seems to internalize the pain and energy of a musical resistance. “Power has been cried by those stronger than me,” Staples sings, “straight into the face that tells you to rattle your chains.”