On Monday night, television’s best and brightest stars came together for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
While highly competitive categories and plenty of first-time nominees — as well as hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che — set the stage for the 2018 Emmys to be one for the books, not all the action happens during the ceremony. The Emmys red carpet ahead of the show provided plenty of opportunities for sartorial drama, with major fashion statements ranging from glamorous looks.
See all the stars who dressed to impress for television’s biggest night below.
Gaten Matarazzo of Stranger Things
Christopher Polk - NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Angela Sarafyan of Westworld
VALERIE MACON—AFP/Getty Images
Sterling K. Brown of This Is Us
VALERIE MACON—AFP/Getty Images