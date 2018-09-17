On Monday night, television’s best and brightest stars came together for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

While highly competitive categories and plenty of first-time nominees — as well as hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che — set the stage for the 2018 Emmys to be one for the books, not all the action happens during the ceremony. The Emmys red carpet ahead of the show provided plenty of opportunities for sartorial drama, with major fashion statements ranging from glamorous looks.

See all the stars who dressed to impress for television’s biggest night below.

Gaten Matarazzo of Stranger Things

Actor Gaten Matarazzo arrives to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018. Christopher Polk - NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Angela Sarafyan of Westworld

Angela Sarafyan arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images) VALERIE MACON—AFP/Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown of This Is Us