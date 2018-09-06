Movie Star Burt Reynolds Dies at 82
In this file photo, actor Burt Reynolds talks about his new movie "The Crew" from his hotel suite at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, in Miami Beach, Fla. on Aug. 20, 2000.
AMY E. CONN—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
4:05 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — Burt Reynolds, whose credits included acclaimed films such as “Deliverance” and commercial hits like “Smokey and the Bandit,” has died.

The handsome film and television star died at age 82, according to his agent Todd Eisner. No other details were immediately available Thursday.

During a long, erratic career, Reynolds starred in the Oscar-winning film “Deliverance” in 1972 and the Oscar-nominated “Boogie Nights” in 1997. He also fronted such commercial favorites as “Smokey and the Bandit.” And he had a hit TV show in the 1990s with “Evening Shade.”

But he also had more than his share of flops and tabloid moments, including an acrimonious divorce from former TV star Loni Anderson and a nearly nude centerfold in Cosmopolitan magazine.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE