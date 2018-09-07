The Tiniest Sunglasses at New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is officially in full swing, with fashion’s biggest names coming out in full force to see this season’s latest trends at designer shows and presentations. Not all the trends are on the runways, however; street style can be the ultimate way to see a high fashion trend play out in real life.

If a trend can be quantified by its ubiquity, look no further than the skinny, retro small frame sunglasses that are omnipresent on everyone from editors and bloggers to models and celebrities. At this NYFW, it seems that you couldn’t walk to and from a show without running into a smartly dressed attendee who accessorized their look with the tiniest of shades. While the functionality of these sunnies may not provide the most in terms of protection, they certainly deliver in the style department.

Here, a look at the tiniest sunglasses we’ve spotted at New York Fashion Week.

A plaid, double-breasted baby blue suit looks chic, not square when paired with a pair of slim white sunglasses and a clear handbag.

Matthew Sperzel—© Matthew Sperzel Photography 2018

A demure lavender satin dress got some edge when accessorized with a pair of Matrix-esque sunglasses and a metallic purse.

Matthew Sperzel—Getty Images

This attendee opted for tiny triangular shades, which gave her look a futuristic feel.

Daniel Zuchnik—Getty Images

What’s the best complement to an giant, oversized blazer? The tiniest pair of sunglasses, of course.

Matthew Sperzel—© Matthew Sperzel Photography 2018

A pair of retro-style skinny cat-eye sunglasses heightened the dark drama of this look.