New York Attorney General Subpoenas Catholic Dioceses in Sex Abuse Probe, Law Enforcement Source Says
Pope Francis (R) arrives with Cardinal Donald Wuerl (L) to visit St. Patrick in the City Catholic church on September 24, 2015 in Washington, D.C.
Erik S. Lesser—Pool—Getty Images
By DAVID KLEPPER / AP
1:49 PM EDT

(ALBANY, N.Y.) — New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has subpoenaed all eight Roman Catholic dioceses in the state as part of an investigation into the handling of sex abuse allegations.

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation but not authorized to speak publicly told The Associated Press the subpoenas went out Thursday.

The subpoenas seek documents relating to abuse allegations, payments to victims or findings from internal church investigations.

Underwood’s office is pursuing a civil investigation into the church’s response to abuse reports and has also reached out to local prosecutors authorized to convene grand juries or pursue criminal investigations.

Church officials say they will cooperate.

The announcement comes three weeks after a grand jury investigation found rampant sexual abuse of more than 1,000 children by about 300 priests in Pennsylvania.

