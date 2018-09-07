The Kate Spade label paid homage to its late founder with a touching tribute at the its first-ever runway show at New York Fashion Week.

Spade was found dead of suicide in her New York City apartment on June 5 at the age of 55. “Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed,” the company said in a tweet when the news broke. “Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world.”

Prior to the introduction of new designer Nicola Glass’ spring 2019 line at the New York Public Library on Friday, the brand again honored Spade by leaving an “In loving memory” card on each attendee’s seat that read, “She left a little sparkle everywhere she went.”

Glass’ vibrant collection—featuring pastel patent boots and chic feminine silhouettes—seemed well-received by the crowd, which included high-profile guests Priyanka Chopra and Kate Bosworth.