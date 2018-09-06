4 Dead in Mass Shooting at Fifth Third Bank Building in Downtown Cincinnati
Emergency personnel and police respond to a reported active shooter situation near Fountain Square, in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sept. 6, 2018.
John Minchillo—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Angie Wang / AP
Updated: September 6, 2018 10:25 AM ET

(CINCINNATI) — Police say four people are dead, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire early Thursday morning at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building.

Isaac said the gunman then entered the bank’s lobby where he exchanged gunfire with the shooter. It’s unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers.

One of the victims died at the scene.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was “actively shooting innocent victims” and that it was a “horrific” scene.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE