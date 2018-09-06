Billy Graham's Daughter Anne Says She Is Battling Breast Cancer
The Reverend Anne Graham Lotz, daughter of American religious leader Billy Graham, speaks at the Millennium World Peace Summit of Religious and Spiritual Leaders at United Nations headquarters on Aug. 29, 2000.
SHAWN BALDWIN—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
10:20 AM EDT
(RALEIGH, N.C.) — Billy Graham’s daughter Anne Graham Lotz has asked people to pray for her as she fights breast cancer.

Lotz said in a post on her website this week that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in August. She said she is having surgery Sept. 18.

The North Carolina-based evangelist and author said she was disheartened at first, but has been encouraged by putting her faith in God. She writes: “Pray for God to heal me in whichever way He deems would bring Him the most glory.”

Graham is the second-oldest of Billy Graham’s five children. She joined her siblings in addressing the funeral for their father in March, saying then that she believed her father’s death was a strategic message from Heaven to wake up Christians.

