Police Launch Criminal Investigation of Couple Who Raised $400,000 for Homeless Man

(FLORENCE, N.J.) — Authorities say they’ve opened a criminal investigation and executed a search warrant at the home of a New Jersey couple who raised $400,000 online for a homeless good Samaritan who now claims they mismanaged the cash.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Thursday he was confirming the investigation because of the “enormous public interest” in the case.

Authorities searched the home of Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure in Florence early Thursday morning.

No charges have been filed. Their lawyer did not answer phone calls.

The couple are being sued by Johnny Bobbitt, who got McClure gas late one night when she was stranded in Philadelphia. She set up a GoFundMe page for him, but the relationship soured.

Bobbitt’s lawyer says he’s been told all the money is gone. It’s unclear what happened to it. McClure and D’Amico have denied wrongdoing.