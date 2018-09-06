South Korea Says President Trump and Kim Jong Un Have Delivered Messages to Each Other
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walks with President Donald Trump during a break in talks in Singapore on June 12, 2018.
Saul Loeb—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:00 AM EDT

(SEOUL, South Korea) — South Korea says it has forwarded a message from President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and he gave Seoul officials a message to deliver to Trump this week.

South Korean presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom says South Korea has Kim’s message and will forward it to the United States. The content was not disclosed of either of the messages exchanged by South Korean officials who visited Pyongyang and met with Kim this week.

The spokesman says chief South Korean envoy Chung Eui-yong is to speak to U.S. national security adviser John Bolton on Thursday evening to inform the results of his meeting with Kim.

He says Trump asked South Korean President Moon Jae-in to work as “chief negotiator” to mediate between Washington and Pyongyang during their earlier phone talks.

