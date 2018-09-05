Welcome to The Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This week on “The Breakdown” episode 19: TIME looks at how big tech is addressing the global war against misinformation, MONEY re-evaluates the 40-hour work week, Sports Illustrated asks, will Serena Williams or Madison Keys continue American women’s dominance at the U.S. Open? and Fortune senior writer, Robert Hackett, discusses the new frontier in disinformation campaigns: deep fakes.