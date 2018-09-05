Plane With Sick Passengers Quarantined at JFK Airport

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a plane that landed at John F. Kennedy Airport Wednesday with sick passengers on board.

Steve Coleman, a public information officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, confirmed to TIME that a plane carrying sick passengers landed at JFK, and that the CDC is on the scene. Emirates Airline tweeted that one of its planes, Flight 203 from Dubai, landed in New York on Wednesday morning with about 10 sick passengers on board. Initial reports said about 100 passengers were ill.

“Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on board flight EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill. On arrival at JFK, as a precaution, they were immediately checked by local health authorities, and those needing medical attention will be attended to,” the airline said in a statement. “All other passengers will be disembarking shortly. The safety and care of our customers is always our first priority and will not be compromised.”

Benjamin Haynes, senior press officer for the CDC’s Infectious Disease Media Team, confirmed in a statement to TIME that the CDC is aware of the situation and responding to passengers “who are reporting an unspecified illness.”

Eric Phillips, press secretary for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office, tweeted that the plane has been quarantined.

This is a developing story and will be updated.