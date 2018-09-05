A Florida mother was charged Tuesday with murdering her two-year-old son, one day after her report of his disappearance prompted a statewide Amber Alert.

Charisse Stinson, 21, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, ABC Action News reports.

Police found two-year-old Jordan Belliveau’s body in a wooded park in the middle of Largo, Florida.

Stinson had told police that she was walking with her son around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when they were offered a ride by a man named Antwan. She said she accepted because Jordan was too heavy to carry home.

According to her account, shortly after getting in the white Toyota Camry she was struck in the face until she was unconscious. When she woke up around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Largo Central Park, she said she discovered Jordan was missing.

Investigators issued an Amber Alert, and included a composite sketch of the alleged suspect.

When police went to Stinson’s home to establish the last time Jordan had been there, they found bloodied children’s items, according to ABC Action News. It is unclear if the items are connected to the boy’s death.