On Tuesday, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter celebrated her 37th year of life, a momentous occasion for all of the Bey Hive, her avid fans, but especially for her number one fan — her mother, Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson.

Ms. Tina, a noted Instagram enthusiast and fan of corny jokes, took to her personal account to wish Queen Bey many happy returns of the day, complete with an adorable baby picture of a 4-month-old Bey.

In the caption, Ms. Tina offered glowing praise, loving encouragement, and a plethora of heart emojis to her firstborn daughter, noting that when the picture was taken, she “couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all-encompassing love I felt for you, my first born. Sometimes I can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world, I was chosen by God to be your mom.”

Try not to choke on too many tears when you read her full heartwarming caption below.