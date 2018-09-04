Prince Harry shared the sweetest of moments with a young girl with spina bifida while attending Tuesday’s WellChild Awards alongside Meghan Markle.

During a chat with 7-year-old Matilda Booth—who is paralyzed from the waist down—Harry made the Inspirational Child award winner pinky promise to always keep smiling.

“[We were] really nervous when we got there but [Harry and Meghan] made us feel so much at ease. They were both so nice,” Matilda’s mother, Sharon Booth, told reporters, according to People. “He made her ‘pinky promise’ to always keep that beautiful smile.”

Markle, of course, made a heartwarming gesture of her own when she gave Matilda a rose to keep for her memory box from a bouquet the girl had presented to her.

“She just seems so gentle and sincere,” Sharon said of Meghan. “They were just like normal people.”

The WellChild Awards are an annual ceremony recognizing the bravery of seriously ill children and their caregivers.