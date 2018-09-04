$400,000 in GoFundMe Donations for Homeless Man All Gone, His Lawyer Says
Johnny Bobbitt Jr., left, Kate McClure, right, and McClure's boyfriend Mark D'Amico pose at a Citgo station in Philadelphia.
Elizabeth Robertson—The Philadelphia Inquirer/AP
By Associated Press
3:09 PM EDT

(MOUNT HOLLY, N.J.) — The lawyer of a homeless man in Philadelphia whose selflessness led to donations of over $400,000 through an online fundraising page says all the money is gone.

Johnny Bobbitt’s attorney, Chris Fallon, told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday he learned the cash was gone in a call with lawyers for Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico.

They’re the couple accused in a lawsuit brought by Bobbitt of mismanaging donations raised for him through GoFundMe.

McClure and D’Amico’s attorney, Ernest Badway, told The Associated Press they have no comment.

McClure set the page up to give back to Bobbitt, who helped her when she ran out of gas on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night. It raised more than $400,000 from more than 14,000 people.

The relationship has since gone sour.

