Father of Parkland Shooting Victim Says Brett Kavanaugh 'Turned His Back' to Him at Confirmation Hearing

The father of Parkland shooting victim Jamie Guttenberg says Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh “turned his back” when he approached to shake hands during a break in his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

Fred Guttenberg, who attended the first day of Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings as a guest of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, approached the Supreme Court nominee as the room broke for lunch. Video footage from CSPAN shows Guttenberg reaching out his arm toward Kavanaugh, who looks at him for a moment before turning away as a security guard walks up and steps in between them.

Guttenberg later tweeted that he put out his hand to introduce himself as Jamie Guttenberg’s dad.

“He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away,” Guttenberg said on Twitter. “I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence.”

White House spokesperson Raj Shah said security intervened before Kavanaugh could shake hands with an “unidentified individual.”

Guttenberg disputed Shah’s statement on Twitter, saying: “Incorrect. I was here all day and introduced by Senator Feinstein. No security involved. He turned and walked away.”

Shah later posted a video that he said “clearly shows” security intervening.

Guttenberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The AP reports that Capitol Police talked with Guttenberg and he was back in the hearing room for the afternoon session of the confirmation hearing.