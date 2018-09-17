The stars of Game of Thrones may frequently be covered in dirt, grime and blood on the show, but there’s no denying that they clean up nice for the red carpet.

Since Game of Thrones premiered in 2011, the cast of the beloved HBO drama has not only been slaying their enemies on screen, but also their appearances at awards shows. Whether it’s Kit Harington and Rose Leslie making their public debut as a real-life couple at the 2016 Olivier Awards or Sophie Turner carrying Maisie Williams’ dress train at the 2017 Golden Globes, the Westeros crew always finds a way to put a smile on fans’ faces.

Game of Thrones is nominated for 22 awards—including Best Drama Series, Best Directing for a Drama Series and Best Writing for a Drama Series—at the 2018 Emmys. So ahead of what is sure to be another glamorous night for its cast, take a look back at all the times they’ve ruled the red carpet through the years.

When they smoldered at the 2015 SAG Awards

Actor Kit Harington attends TNT's 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Mark Davis/WireImage

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau attends TNT's 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Charley Gallay/WireImage

Actors Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner attend the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

And Thrones won its first Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series

The cast and writers of Game of Thrones pose in the press room at the 2015 Emmy Awards Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Game of Thrones actors Carice van Houten, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner attend HBO's official 2015 Emmy After Party at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

When Kit Harington and Rose Leslie made their public debut as a couple

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington attend The Olivier Awards with Mastercard at The Royal Opera House on April 3, 2016 in London, England. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington pose on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the 2016 Laurence Olivier Awards in London on April 3, 2016. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

And don’t forget the Season 6 Premiere

Actress Lena Headey attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood City. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Actress Sophie Turner arrives for the Premiere Of HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Season 6 held at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. C Flanigan/Getty Images

Actor Peter Dinklage arrives at the premiere of HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Season 6 at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. David Livingston/Getty Images

Actress Emilia Clarke arrives at the premiere of HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Season 6 at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. David Livingston/Getty Images

Actress Maisie Williams attends the premiere of HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Season 6 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Or when they dominated the 2016 Emmys

Actors Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Kit Harington, winners of Best Drama Series for 'Game of Thrones,' pose in the press room during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Actors Rory McCann, Conleth Hill, Iwan Rheon, Gwendoline Christie, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Kit Harington, winners of Best Drama Series for 'Game of Thrones', pose in the press room at the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

When Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams had a sister moment at the 2017 Golden Globes

Actors Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams arrive to the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017. Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

And stunned at the 2017 BAFTA Tea Party

Actress Sophie Turner attends The BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Actress Maisie Williams attends The BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

But were somehow even more flawless at the 2017 SAG Awards

Actor Sophie Turner attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Actor Maisie Williams attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez—Getty Images

When the cast turned out for the Season 7 Premiere

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie attend the Season 7 Premiere Of HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. C Flanigan/Getty Images

Actress Sophie Turner attends the season 7 premiere of 'Game Of Thrones' at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Actress Maisie Williams attends the season 7 premiere of 'Game Of Thrones' at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau attends the season 7 premiere of 'Game Of Thrones' at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Actress Nathalie Emmanuel attends the season 7 premiere of 'Game Of Thrones' at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Actor Jacob Anderson attends the season 7 premiere of 'Game Of Thrones' at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Actress Gwendoline Christie attends the season 7 premiere of 'Game Of Thrones' at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Actor Alfie Allen attends the season 7 premiere of 'Game Of Thrones' at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

And last but certainly not least, when Kit and Emilia reunited at the 2018 Golden Globes