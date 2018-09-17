The stars of Game of Thrones may frequently be covered in dirt, grime and blood on the show, but there’s no denying that they clean up nice for the red carpet.
Since Game of Thrones premiered in 2011, the cast of the beloved HBO drama has not only been slaying their enemies on screen, but also their appearances at awards shows. Whether it’s Kit Harington and Rose Leslie making their public debut as a real-life couple at the 2016 Olivier Awards or Sophie Turner carrying Maisie Williams’ dress train at the 2017 Golden Globes, the Westeros crew always finds a way to put a smile on fans’ faces.
Game of Thrones is nominated for 22 awards—including Best Drama Series, Best Directing for a Drama Series and Best Writing for a Drama Series—at the 2018 Emmys. So ahead of what is sure to be another glamorous night for its cast, take a look back at all the times they’ve ruled the red carpet through the years.