Every Celebrity Cameo in Childish Gambino's New Music Video

Way back in July, Childish Gambino — the musical stage name of Donald Glover — put out two songs, including the retro-feeling R&B groove “Feels Like Summer.” But it wasn’t until Labor Day weekend that the artist decided to draw particular attention to the track with the release of a star-studded accompanying music video.

Unlike the fiery lyrics and video for chart-topping song “This Is America,” which featured Gambino and a cast of characters dancing their way through scenes of violence and police brutality, “Feels Like Summer” is a more lighthearted affair on the surface: it’s all animated (with work by artist Justin Richburg) and sticks to a summertime vibe. But the celebrity cameos, from Michelle Obama to Kanye West to Beyoncé, still pack a punch. And the lyrics aren’t particular optimistic: “Oh, I know you know my pain,” Gambino sings. ” I’m hopin’ that this world will change / But it just seems the same.”

Here’s every celebrity that pops up in the cryptic cartoon video for “Feels Like Summer.”

Donald Glover as Childish Gambino, ambling down the street

Rappers Lil Pump and Trippie Redd running across the street

Rapper 21 Savage and producer Metro Boomin’ in a car

Rapper Kodak Black in a house

Rap trio Migos playing basketball

Chance the Rapper and Jaden Smith in a cape with rapper Birdman at the grill

Will Smith washing his car

Rapper Azealia Banks appears sitting in a tree

Rappers Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott playing with blocks

Artists The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign and Frank Ocean playing a game with A$AP Rocky, Solange Knowles, and Willow Smith

Rapper Soulja Boy

Rapper Future on bicycle, chased by Drake

Kid Cudi, alone

Kanye West in tears wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat; Michelle Obama giving him a hug

Beyoncé wearing a t-shirt referencing Fredo Santana

Tallahassee, Fl. mayor Andrew Gillum sitting on a park bench

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert getting his hair done by Oprah Winfrey, and actress Zendaya getting hers braided by actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish

Talk show host Charlamagne and Rapper Lil Yachty enjoying some popsicles

Rapper Gucci Mane reclining while Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, P. Diddy, Wiz Khalifa & JAY-Z synchronized dance behind him

Ball Brothers and Young Thug playing games on a porch

Rapper 2 Chainz snapping a photo of fellow rappers Meek Mill, Pusha T & Lil Wayne

Rap duo Rae Sremmurd shooting water guns with rapper J. Cole

Artists Janelle Monáe and SZA on skateboards

Chris Brown crying

Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast with eyes closed

Rihanna sitting cross-legged

Whitney Houston with eyes closed

A young Michael Jackson laughing