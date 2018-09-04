Every Celebrity Cameo in Childish Gambino's New Music Video

Way back in July, Childish Gambino — the musical stage name of Donald Glover — put out two songs, including the retro-feeling R&B groove “Feels Like Summer.” But it wasn’t until Labor Day weekend that the artist decided to draw particular attention to the track with the release of a star-studded accompanying music video.
Unlike the fiery lyrics and video for chart-topping song “This Is America,” which featured Gambino and a cast of characters dancing their way through scenes of violence and police brutality, “Feels Like Summer” is a more lighthearted affair on the surface: it’s all animated (with work by artist Justin Richburg) and sticks to a summertime vibe. But the celebrity cameos, from Michelle Obama to Kanye West to Beyoncé, still pack a punch. And the lyrics aren’t particular optimistic: “Oh, I know you know my pain,” Gambino sings. ” I’m hopin’ that this world will change / But it just seems the same.”
Here’s every celebrity that pops up in the cryptic cartoon video for “Feels Like Summer.”