Jeff Goldblum, beloved actor and the much-ogled inspiration for 25-foot shirtless statues, is getting some major love from a charity store that’s put his visage in every picture frame they have.

According to Twitter user @Simonreah, a charity store he visited made the very wise decision to put the Jurassic Park and Isle of Dogs’ star’s handsome mug in every frame they have for sale. As might be expected, he had a very normal and warranted response of joy at seeing multiple Jeff Goldblums in the store and took to his Twitter to share his delight, finding along the way a large portion of the Internet was also tickled at this discovery.

Some Twitter users saw this as a great marketing opportunity.

While others praised the imagination of the person who came up with this Goldblum takeover.

Still others had more pragmatic questions to ask.