Store Puts Jeff Goldblum in Every Single Picture Frame Because That's Where the Money Is
Mondadori Portfolio—Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im
By Cady Lang
11:23 AM EDT

Jeff Goldblum, beloved actor and the much-ogled inspiration for 25-foot shirtless statues, is getting some major love from a charity store that’s put his visage in every picture frame they have.

According to Twitter user @Simonreah, a charity store he visited made the very wise decision to put the Jurassic Park and Isle of Dogs’ star’s handsome mug in every frame they have for sale. As might be expected, he had a very normal and warranted response of joy at seeing multiple Jeff Goldblums in the store and took to his Twitter to share his delight, finding along the way a large portion of the Internet was also tickled at this discovery.

Some Twitter users saw this as a great marketing opportunity.

While others praised the imagination of the person who came up with this Goldblum takeover.

Still others had more pragmatic questions to ask.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE