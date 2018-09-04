Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are nothing if not showstoppers.

There was some excellent tennis on display as Maria Sharapova and Roger Federer were defeated on Monday at the U.S. Open 2018 match at Arthur Ashe stadium in New York City. But Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas may have really won over the folks at home with their mock public display of affection.

Once Turner realized that the cameras were on the celebrity pair, she turned to her fiancé Jonas and proceeded to stage a mock showy makeout session.

Joe Jonas and his girlfriend Sophie Turner attend day 8 of the 2018 tennis US Open on Arthur Ashe stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2018 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images) Jean Catuffe—GC Images

Mouths open, they really made the most of the moment, getting very hammy with it.

Earlier, on Friday at Serena and Venus Williams’ third round match, Turner stuffed a seat pad under her plaid top to resemble a pregnant stomach, a visual gag to have some fun with the photographers.

Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner have a laugh at the US Open on Arthur Ashe stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2018 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images) Jean Catuffe—GC Images

Seeing the Game of Thrones queen and the DNCE frontman and former Jonas Brothers singer show off their silly side was comedy gold. It has made for one of the best of the U.S. Open 2018 moments in the stands so far.

They do it for the fans, it would seem. They were engaged in October 2017, and were joined by Kevin Jonas and his wife.