U2 Concert Cut Short After Bono Suffers 'a Complete Loss of Voice'

Concertgoers in Berlin were disappointed on Saturday when iconic rock band U2 abruptly cancelled a concert in the middle of a song, citing lead singer Bono’s “complete loss of voice.”

The concert, which was the band’s second performance of the weekend and the beginning of its European summer tour, came to a halt while Bono was signing “Beautiful Day.” Fans reported the singer’s voice sounding audibly strained before he stopped performing completely.

U2 released a statement apologizing to its fans, saying it’s still unclear what happened to Bono’s vocal chords, but he’s being advised by medical professionals.

“Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice,” the statement reads. “We don’t know what has happened and we’re taking medical advice.”

In a fan video posted online, Bono can be heard saying, “I’ve lost my voice, I don’t know what to do. ‘Cause I was singing like a bird about 10 minutes ago,” according to NBC News, which reported that the venue “said a ‘catch-up date’ was being planned.”

While disappointed, fans seemed to understand the cancellation was necessary. Actress Ashely Judd, who was at the concert, tweeted that Bono is “real and he’s human, too, like we all are.”