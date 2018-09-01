Meghan McCain Rebukes President Trump in Emotional Eulogy for Father John McCain

Meghan McCain delivered a tearful and deeply personal tribute to Sen. John McCain at his funeral Saturday morning – paying tribute to his devotion and tenderness as a father and family man. Her speech also included a defiant rebuke of President Donald Trump.

“We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness,” she said. “The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly.”

In an apparent reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan, Meghan added: “The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great.” The line was met with applause.

Meghan, a host on ABC’s The View, has been a vocal supporter and defender of her father – including taking on President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks on McCain.

Most of Meghan’s speech paid tribute to the John McCain few had the privilege to see, his private life with his family.

In his suite at the Crown Plaza Hotel, Republican Presidential contender Senator John McCain hugs his daughter Meghan McCain, with his wife Cindy McCain behind them, on Jan. 8, 2008 in Nashua, N.H. David Hume Kennerly—Getty Images

“My father was a great man, a great warrior, a great American and I admired him for all of these thing, but I loved him because he was a great father,” she said.

Meghan shared personal anecdotes, including about the time she fell off a horse and broke her collarbone. She said her father – who spent more than five years enduring beatings and torture as a Prisoner of War in Vietnam – told her to be strong and reminded her, “Nothing is going to break you.”

It is advice she said she carries with her to this day.

“For the rest of my life, whenever I’d fall down, I’d get back up, whenever I am hurt I drove on, whenever I am brought low, I rise,” she said.

Meghan spoke of her father’s sacrifices during the Vietnam War, but said his most important role was father.

“John McCain was not defined by prison, by the Navy, by the Senate, by the Republican Party or by any single one of the deeds in his absolutely extraordinary life. John McCain was defined by love,” she said.

Friends, family and colleagues gathered at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday morning to honor the life of the Arizona Senator, who died last Saturday at 81 after a battle with brain cancer.

The memorial service also featured tributes from former political rivals presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Trump was notably absent at McCain’s request.

Trump tweeted about NAFTA negotiations during the funeral service.

John McCain served as a Republican Senator in Arizona for 31 years. He was a naval aviator in the United States Navy and was famously captured during the Vietnam War and was a Prisoner of War for five years in Hanoi.

He will be laid to rest Sunday at the US Naval Academy Cemetery following a private ceremony.