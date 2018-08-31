People Can Really Relate Chaka Khan Reading Lyrics Off the Back of Her Fan At Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Chaka Khan’s performance of “I’m Going Up Yonder” at Aretha Franklin’s funeral in Detroit on Friday looked to include a bit of assistance from her fan.

The singer arrived onstage with a large handheld fan that appeared to hold the lyrics taped to the back, and glanced down at the fan in some moments while performing.

Sometimes, a person just needs notes to jog their memory. Those following Franklin’s funeral, which streamed online all day, related to Chaka Khan’s plight.

Franklin’s funeral included performances and tributes from several people who arrived in Detroit to send the Queen of Soul off in style, including former president Bill Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande.