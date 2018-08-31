Alison Lundergan Grimes' Father Indicted on Charges Related to Her 2014 Senate Campaign

(FRANKFORT, Ky.) — The father of former Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alison Lundergan Grimes has been indicted on charges that he illegally used his company to pay for consultants and vendors for her campaign and then lied about it.

A federal grand jury indicted Jerry Lundergan on Friday. He faces 10 counts that include unlawful campaign contributions, false statements and falsifying records.

Lundergan is a former Democratic state lawmaker and chairman of the Kentucky Democratic Party. He has close ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton, both of whom came to campaign for Grimes during her failed 2014 bid to unseat Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Grimes is Kentucky’s secretary of state and is considering a run for governor in 2019. In a news release, she said she believes her father will be vindicated.

Veteran Democratic political consultant Dale Emmons was also indicted.