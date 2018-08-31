Former ER Actress Vanessa Marquez Shot and Killed By Police After Pointing BB Gun at Officers
Vanessa Marquez as Wendy Goldman on "E.R"
NBC—NBC via Getty Images
By Gina Martinez
2:15 PM EDT

Former ER actress Vanessa Marquez was shot and killed by California police after pointing a BB gun at officers, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives confirmed.

Officers arrived at South Pasadena apartment complex on Thursday to conduct a welfare check on the 49-year-old former TV actress, who was suffering from a medical condition, police said. When officers arrived, they noticed Marquez was having seizures and requested paramedics to help assist her.

Police said that while speaking to Marquez, she appeared unable to care for herself and they were aware that she was possibly suffering from mental health issues when she became uncooperative. A mental health clinician joined police as they tried for over an hour in a half to convince Marquez to receive medical care, police said. Marquez then armed herself with a gun and pointed it at officers, after which she was shot by officers, police said. Police said the weapon recovered was a BB gun which was a replica of a semi-automatic handgun. Marquez was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Marquez was best known for her role as Wendy Goldman on the hit NBC show ER She appeared on the show from 1994 to 1997.

