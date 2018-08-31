How the Queen Paid Tribute to the Queen of Soul

Aretha Franklin received a royal sendoff from across the pond before being laid to rest in Detroit.

The Queen of the United Kingdom paid tribute to the Queen of Soul ahead of Franklin’s funeral by playing “Respect” during the Changing of the Guard ceremony on Friday morning. The Band of Welsh Guards performed “Respect” in front of the Buckingham Palace for crowds that came to see the traditional Changing of the Guard.

“In the Army Respect for others underpins all that we do, so there was only one tune that would do for today’s ceremony,” the British army on social media.

Franklin’s funeral at the Greater Grace Temple features a lineup of some of America’s most legendary singers and tributes from figures like former President Bill Clinton and Rev. Jesse Jackson. The ceremony follows a week of events to honor the late singer.

Franklin died on Aug. 16 at the age of 76.