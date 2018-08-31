Washington Says Goodbye to McCain as He Lies in State at the U.S. Capitol
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (C) of Ky., accompanied by an aide, walks through the Rotunda before the casket of Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, DC on Aug. 31, 2018.
ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
11:07 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The hearse carrying the casket of John McCain has arrived at the Capitol as a memorial begins for the Republican senator.

McCain’s wife, Cindy McCain, and other members of his family watched from the steps of the East Plaza as his casket was carried into the Capitol.

Family, friends, lawmakers and other guests, including some celebrities, gathered in the Capitol’s Rotunda for the service. Congressional leaders are expected to deliver remarks.

It’s the first of two days of services honoring the Arizona senator in the nation’s capital where he served for more than 30 years in elected office.

