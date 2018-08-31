Air Pressure Has Been Restored on International Space Station After Leak, Russian Space Agency Says
The Automated Transfer Vehicle Jules Verne, as seen at the bottom of the International Space Station.
Encyclopaedia Britannica/UIG—Getty Images/Universal Images Group
By Associated Press
7:28 AM EDT

(MOSCOW) — Russia’s space agency says air pressure on the International Space Station has been restored to proper levels after a leak was repaired.

Roscosmos said in a statement Friday that “the safety and health of the crew are not threatened.”

The leak, which was discovered Thursday, was traced to a small hole in one of the Russian Soyuz capsules docked at the station. All members of the space station crew arrive and depart on Soyuz capsules.

Russia’s manned space program director, Sergei Krikalev, told state news agency Tass on Friday that the leak was patched with a sealant that is “already proving to be airtight.”

He said that the fracture could be due to materials flaw or a micrometeorite strike.

Three Americans, two Russians and a German are aboard the station.

