A giant balloon likeness of London Mayor Sadiq Khan will take to the skies Sept. 1, after organizers received permission from city authorities to fly their protest blimp over the U.K. capital’s Parliament Square.

The balloon, which portrays the mayor sporting a yellow bikini, is backed by a crowdfunded campaign organized after a “Trump Baby” blimp flew over protests during President Donald Trump’s visit to London in July, the BBC reports.

Khan’s infantilizing inflatable is similarly intended “to demonstrate our unhappiness with [Khan],” the campaign organizer wrote, and to “see if FREE SPEECH applies to all.”

The campaign added that any surplus funds would be dedicated to efforts to unseat Khan and “for defending free speech which is constantly under attack.” At time of writing, it had raised £59,382 ($77,264).

Khan, the son of Pakistani immigrants, was elected London’s first Muslim mayor in May 2016.

The balloon’s design is also a reference to a controversial “Beach Body Ready” advertisement in London Tube stations, which Khan banned in 2016, saying the image “can demean people, particularly women, and make them ashamed of their bodies.”

Khan seemed to retain a sense of humor about the blimp made in his image.

“If people want to spend their Saturday looking at me in a yellow bikini they’re welcome to do so,” he said, according to the BBC. “I don’t really think yellow’s my color though.”