At Least 4 Dead Following Bus Crash in New Mexico

At least four people are dead following a crash involving a Greyhound passenger bus and a tractor trailer in New Mexico on Thursday, police say.

An unknown number of people have been transported to a local hospital for treatment following the incident.

The crash occurred after a semi truck experienced a tire blowout on Interstate 40 in McKinley County, according to New Mexico State Police, citing preliminary information.

CBS News reports that the bus was carrying 49 passengers and was headed to Phoenix, Arizona.

“We are fully cooperating with local authorities and will also complete an investigation of our own,” said Greyhound spokeswoman Crystal Booker.