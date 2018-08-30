President Trump Cancels Pay Raises Most Federal Employees Were Supposed to Receive Next Year
President Trump answers a reporter's question after announcing a grant for drug-free communities support program in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC on Aug. 29, 2018.
By Associated Press
2:07 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has told Congress he is canceling a pay raise that most civilian federal employees were due to receive in January, citing budgetary constraints.

Trump informed House and Senate leaders in a letter sent Thursday.

Trump says in the letter that locality pay increases would cost $25 billion, on top of a 2.1 percent across-the-board increase for most civilian government employees.

He cites the costs and says: “We must maintain efforts to put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course, and Federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases.” Trump says he’s determined that for 2019 “both across-the-board pay increases and locality pay increases will be set at zero.”

