2 Syracuse University Fraternity Members Expelled for Racist Video Are Back in Classes
This Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo shows the Theta Tau fraternity house in Syracuse, N.Y.
Julie McMahon—AP
By Associated Press
11:17 AM EDT

(SYRACUSE, N.Y.) — Two Syracuse University students suspended for a video showing members of their fraternity using racist slurs and simulating sexual assault have re-enrolled after an order from a judge.

The video posted by a university newspaper in April showed members of the fraternity laughing at performances punctuated by racist language against blacks, Jews and Hispanics and simulated sex acts. Syracuse.com reports 18 members of the Theta Tau fraternity were suspended from school this spring. The university expelled the fraternity.

Several of the students have since filed suit against the university. In court papers filed Wednesday, a lawyer for Syracuse University says two students have already re-enrolled in classes following a judge’s order this month.

The judge’s order is temporary, and he will decide later if the suspensions should be overturned.

