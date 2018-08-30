Joe Biden Is Honoring John McCain at a Memorial Today. Here's What to Know

Sen. John McCain’s friends, family and fellow Arizonians gathered Thursday to honor the late senator’s life and legacy with a memorial service that will feature tributes from former Vice President Joe Biden, NFL star Larry Fitzgerald and others close to him.

More than 30 current and former senators (Republicans and Democrats, alike), Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, local officials, Arizona sports stars and around 1,000 Arizonians paid their respects at the service at the North Phoenix Baptist Church. The memorial, which began Thursday morning at around 10:00 a.m. PST, is slated to include tributes from two of McCain’s children, Andrew McCain and Bridget McCain, as well as a performance of “Amazing Grace” from the student choir, and a recessional to the tune of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”

Here’s what to know about McCain’s memorial in Arizona on Thursday.

Larry Fitzgerald reflects on his “unlikely” friendship with McCain

In his tribute, Fitzgerald *highlighted* the many differences between he and McCain to make a point about the senator’s approach to his life and how he represented his constituents.

“I’m black; he was white. I’m young; he wasn’t so young,” Fitzgerald joked. “He ran for president; I ran out of bounds. I have flowing locks, and, well, he didn’t. How does this unlikely pair become friends? That’s just who he is.”

Fitzgerald and McCain met by chance in 2006, and Fitzgerald detailed their years of friendship. McCain visited Cardinals practices and joked about Fitzgerald’s performance with him. He gave Fitzgerald a private tour of the Senate. In 2013, Fitzgerald traveled to Vietnam, where he visited the lake where McCain’s plane was shot down and the prison cell he was kept in.

“While from very different worlds,” Fitzgerald reflected, “we developed a meaningful friendship. And this highlights the very rare and very special qualities of Senator McCain.”

McCain’s former chief of staff draws laughs — and offers insights on McCain’s lasting impact

Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods, a longtime friend of McCain’s and chief of staff to him when he was a U.S. Representative, honored the late senator with a eulogy that poked fun at his driving skills while also offering a hopeful look at what his legacy could be in this tumultuous time in American politics.

“I hope what he stood for will maybe get a renewed look in our country,” Woods said. “That’s what he would want.”

“John McCain believed in our Constitution. And he stood up for it; he fought for it every step of the way,” Woods said. “He would not stand by as people tried to trample the Constitution or the Bill of Rights, including the First Amendment.”

“And you know what,” Woods continued, “he believed in the Declaration of Independence, when we proclaimed to the world that every single human being is important, every single human being is precious, every single person in this world has the right to live free.”

Woods, who had criticized President Donald Trump, could have been pointing to McCain’s resistance to the president in recent months. The president was not invited to McCain’s services in D.C., and, as McCain’s casket arrived at the church in Phoenix, Trump was tweeting about his grievances with CNN.

But Woods’s eulogy drew laughs from McCain’s family, friends and Arizonans, too. He recalled his first two hours as chief of staff for McCain when he was a U.S. Representative, describing McCain’s poor driving and goofy demeanor.

“It was once a little bit harrowing, a little bit wild, a little bit crazy,” Woods joked, “but a lot of fun and the greatest honor of my life.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak

Biden, a longtime friend and colleague of McCain’s, will honor the late senator with a tribute at his memorial Thursday. While the two were political opponents over the years — and most memorably in the 2008 presidential election — their relationship, at its core, was based in friendship and mutual respect.

“John McCain’s life is proof that some truths are timeless. Character. Courage. Integrity. Honor,” Biden said in a statement after McCain’s death over the weekend. “A life lived embodying those truths casts a long, long shadow.”

Their friendship began decades ago in the 1970s when McCain served as a liaison between the Navy and the Senate “and accompanied then-Senator Biden on overseas trips,” according to a statement about their relationship ahead of the memorial. They then became colleagues in the Senate after McCain was elected to his first term in the mid-1980s.

Arizona officials and community perform and pay tribute

A slew of Arizona officials and community members also eulogized the late senator and performed at the memorial. The school choir from Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix — where McCain’s sons Jack and Jimmy attended — performed a rendition of “Amazing Grace” early in the memorial.

Tommy Espinoza, the president and chief executive officer of Raza Development Fund, a large development fund for the Latino community, spoke about his longtime friendship with the late senator, who he first dined with on the senator’s birthday — a quirky story that drew laughs during Espinoza’s eulogy.

Additionally, Jonah Littlesunday, a Navajo flutist, performed at the memorial — a nod to McCain’s work for the Native American community in Arizona.

Memorials and tributes will continue into the weekend

The memorial is just the beginning of a series of events to honor for the late senator, who died Saturday after a year-long battle with brain cancer. With the recessional Thursday, McCain will leave Arizona with a small ceremony at the Sky Harbor Airport with Arizona National Guard members. His body will then lie in state at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Friday, with a ceremony featuring his congressional colleagues, and time in the afternoon and evening for the public to pay their respects.

On Saturday morning, there will be another ceremony for the late Senator at the Washington National Cathedral, with tributes from his children, as well as eulogies performed by former President George W. Bush and former President Barack Obama.

Before the memorial Thursday, McCain’s body lay in state at the Arizona state Capitol Wednesday — which would have marked his 82nd birthday — as thousands of people paid their respects to their late senator. Family members, including his wife Cindy McCain and daughter Meghan McCain, also visited his flag-draped casket Wednesday with emotional and tearful goodbyes.