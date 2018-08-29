Halle Berry Just Trolled Prince Harry for Having a Poster of Her in His College Dorm Room
Leave it to Halle Berry to the find the Halle Berry poster on a young Prince Harry’s dorm room wall.

After pictures of Harry in his dorm room at Eton College resurfaced on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress took to social media to cheekily point out that a young Harry might have had a little crush on her — or at least wanted to show his admiration for her enough to hang a picture of her on his college dorm’s wall.

Berry shared not only the headline, but a close-up shot of her image above Harry’s head, with a tongue-in-cheek hashtag that referenced Missy Elliott’s iconic “Work It” line about a “Halle Berry poster.” Berry even tagged Elliott in the tweet for good measure. See her full post below.

 

 

