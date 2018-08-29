The race for U.S. Senator from Texas between incumbent Ted Cruz and current congressman Beto O’Rourke is reaching a boiling point, with polls showing the opponents in a statistical dead heat as of Wednesday afternoon ahead of election day.

So the Texas Republican Party tried this week to get an edge on O’Rourke by circulating a series of old photos of the Democratic candidate. The series attributes O’Rourke’s seeming reticence to debate Cruz to some of his hobbies: in one, he’s posing as part of a band. In another, he’s chilling with a skateboard. The third is an apparent mugshot. (According to PolitiFact, the mugshot can be traced back to one of two mid-90s arrests; college student O’Rourke admitted to jumping a fence at the University of Texas at El Paso in 1995 and being charged for driving under the influence in 1998. Both incidences were ultimately dismissed.)

The reactions to all three photos were not quite what the GOP was going for, however. Instead of condemning O’Rourke, supporters — and even some self-identified Republicans — have taken the GOP to task, calling out seeming hypocrisy and especially noting that these relatable tidbits from his past only add to O’Rourke’s appeal. (Hot felon, who?) A U.S. Senator with a punk-rock past seems to be an attractive concept to some vocal people online after all. And it’s inspired others to dig up footage of Cruz from his youth as well.