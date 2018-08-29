White House Counsel Don McGahn Will Depart After Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearing
White House counsel Don McGahn follows Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh to his meeting with Sen. Kamala Harris D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Aug. 21, 2018.
Jose Luis Magana—AP—REX—Shutterstock
By Ken Thomas / AP
10:49 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is tweeting that his White House counsel, Don McGahn, will be departing in the fall after the Senate confirmation vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the Supreme Court.

Trump praised his top White House lawyer on Wednesday, saying he has “worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!”

McGahn has played a major role in Trump’s overhaul of the federal judiciary with conservative judges. And he played a prominent role in Trump’s selection of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and the president’s nomination of Kavanaugh.

McGahn has had a tumultuous tenure, marked by his threat to resign last year if Trump continued to press for the removal of Robert Mueller as the special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russian election interference.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE