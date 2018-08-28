People Were Buzzing About the Swarm of 25,000 Bees That Descended on This Hot Dog Stand
This photo provided by Elizabeth Yannone shows a section of a street in Times Square, cordoned off after being swarmed by bees in New York on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. The swarm of bees caused a brief commotion in Times Square after they made their home atop a hot dog stand. The New York Police Department's bee keepers unit responded to the scene and safely removed the bees. (Elizabeth Yannone via AP)
Elizabeth Yannone—AP
By Mahita Gajanan
Updated: August 28, 2018 7:49 PM ET

A swarm of bees landed on a New York City hot dog stand on Tuesday, shutting down part of a street as police used a special vacuum to remove them.

About 25,000 bees landed on the top of a hot dog stand in Times Square around 2 p.m., attracting onlookers from the street, the Associated Press reports. Thousands followed along online as a Reuters livestream showed the bees getting removed.

An NYPD officer wearing a beekeeper’s net removed the bees with a vacuum cleaner. According to the NYPDBees Twitter account, the official account for the department’s beekeeper, the bees were from an overcrowded hive and landed on the hot dog stand as a way to get temporary residence. The beekeeper noted that the “very humid day” likely caused the bees to relocate.

Work, errands and other tasks came to a pause at the busy Midtown Manhattan intersection as people were abuzz about the bees on Twitter.

The NYPD said “no tourist was harmed and no bee was left behind” in a tweet.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE