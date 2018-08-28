(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says Google and other tech companies are “treading on very, very troubled territory.”

Trump’s warning came as he was meeting in the Oval Office with the president of FIFA, the international governing body of soccer. Trump had claimed in a pair of tweets earlier Tuesday that Google search results are “RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD.”

Trump says companies including Google, Twitter and Facebook “better be careful” because “you can’t do that to people.”

He claims that “literally thousands and thousands of complaints” have been received, adding, “It’s not fair to large portions of the population.”

Trump had tweeted without evidence the companies were “suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good.”

Responding to President Donald Trump, Google says its search is not used to set a political agenda and the results are not biased toward any political ideology.

Google said Tuesday that when users search for content, “our goal is to make sure they receive the most relevant answers in a matter of seconds.”

The Mountain View, California-based tech company says it makes “hundreds of improvements” to its algorithms every year to ensure “high-quality content” is returned in response to users’ queries.

Adds Google: “We never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.”