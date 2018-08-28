Town Temporarily Changes Its Name to 'Miracle Whip' for a Totally Legitimate Reason
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA - 2017/09/13: Kraft Miracle Whip on a store shelf, salad dressing bottles placed upside down in a row. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Roberto Machado Noa—LightRocket via Getty Images
By Gina Martinez
3:54 PM EDT

Mayo, Florida changed its name to Miracle Whip – at least temporarily.

On Saturday the town hosted a picnic featuring food made with Miracle Whip as mayor Ann Murphy announced the name-change, which is part of an elaborate promotional campaign for the Kraft Heinz mayonnaise alternative.

“We aren’t going to be boring Mayo anymore. We are going to be Miracle Whip!” Murphy told AP. “I definitely think this will put us on the map.”

Atendees of the picnic were made to believe it would be permanent rebranding as cameras captured residents surprised reactions. The north central Florida town is home to 1,500 residents.

Everything from Mayo’s water tower to the local fire department’s logo was rebranded. In exchange for the temporary rebranding, Mayo will receive $25,000 in city beautification funds.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE