Texas police are searching for a woman recorded on surveillance footage looking disoriented with what appears to be a restraint hanging from her right wrist.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a resident of Sunrise Ranch in Montgomery, Texas was awakened on August 24 at 3:20 a.m. local time by their doorbell. But when they came to the door, no one was there.

After reviewing home video surveillance footage, the resident saw a barefoot woman without pants and what looks like a broken restraint hanging from her right wrist. The woman walked up to the front door and rang the doorbell.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking into the “suspicious incident.”

Police say that after posting footage of the incident online, they have received numerous claims that the woman is a missing person from their area. However, they have yet to match any of those claims with the woman in the footage. They are continuing to canvas the area and are reviewing video surveillance from other nearby houses and businesses.