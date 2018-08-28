Keanu Reeves has become a meme again, but instead of “sad Keanu,” it’s brutal Keanu.

On the evening of July 18 in New York City, while filming a stunt for his upcoming action film John Wick 3, actor Keanu Reeves mounted a horse and pulled out a gun on a motorcyclist.

It not only got fans of the franchise excited to see a glimpse of what’s to come for the threequel (and it looks pretty intense). But as soon as internet humorists got their hands on it, they turned the moment into a delightful meme. People are taking a crack at the photograph with comical captions and hilarious alternate movie titles. There are even brony takes.

We’ve rounded up a sampling of the John Wick 3 memes. Expect overnight internet poetry.

Of course, it will never dethrone the meme magic of Sad Keanu. After the star was photographed by paparazzi eating a sandwich solo, the meme became so huge it actually launched a Facebook campaign to cheer the man up, and a toy of the meme is still sold to this day.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick 3: Parabellum returns May 17. The third installment finds the legendary hit man Wick with a $14 million contract on his head, fighting his way out of New York City gun showdown after gun showdown as he is pursued by other skilled assassins.