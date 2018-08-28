John Goodman Hints That Roseanne Barr's Character Will Be Killed Off in Show Spinoff
Actors John Goodman and Roseanne Barr speak during SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of Roseanne on March 27, 2018 in New York City.
Astrid Stawiarz—Getty Images for SiriusXM
By Associated Press
4:20 AM EDT

(LOS ANGELES) — John Goodman is speculating that this fall’s “Roseanne” spinoff will mean curtains for the matriarch played by Roseanne Barr.

In an interview with the Sunday Times of London, Goodman said he wasn’t sure how the new series, titled “The Conners,” will be structured.

But he guessed that his character will be “mopey and sad” because his wife has died.

Goodman played husband Dan Conner to Barr’s character on ABC’s original “Roseanne” and last season’s revival.

The network fired Barr after she posted a racist tweet, which she apologized for but has said was misinterpreted.

Goodman said he’s certain Barr isn’t a racist.

“The Conners” spinoff was announced by ABC after Barr agreed to relinquish any participation in it.

A representative for Goodman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE