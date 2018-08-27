Today, in things you have to see to believe, please peruse this viral video of a grandmother removing two very large, very resistant pythons from a barbecue grill.

In a video shared to social media by Channel 7 News Brisbane, an 81-year-old grandma from Down Under who goes by the name Faye Morgan, wrangles, not just one, but two very large pythons from an outdoor grill before kindly depositing them in a large box. While there was a younger man who held open the box for Morgan, Morgan manages to grab both snakes by herself and skillfully put them in the container without any harm to her or the animals. May we all age so gracefully.

Watch the full video below.