While Chrissy Teigen is well-known for her sassy and honest humor on social media, the model and cookbook author kept the same candor while opening up about the emotional moments she had while watching Crazy Rich Asians with her family.

Teigen took to her Instagram on Sunday to share the touching moment she had while watching the hit romantic comedy with daughter Luna and husband John Legend, detailing how important it was for not only her, but her daughter to see characters that looked like them on-screen. In her caption, Teigen, who wrote of her “Asian American upbringing,” elaborated on why the film meant so much to her.

“You never know how much you miss being represented on screen until you actually see what it’s like to be represented,” Teigen wrote. “And represented by all different types of characters with all different types of personalities, just like any other great movie.”

See Teigen’s full post below.