Summer isn’t technically over, but Starbucks is getting a head start on welcoming autumn by bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte a little earlier than usual. The requisite beverage of fall, often synonymous with the sweater weather and falling leaves, usually makes its debut in September, but will be returning ahead of Labor Day Weekend this year.

Starting on Tuesday, many will be able to order a Pumpkin Spice Latte, something that gave the Internet all of the feelings. While some people couldn’t contain their excitement at their favorite beverage’s return, others were flat-out puzzled over why this autumnal drink was trending while it was still summer. See the most memorable responses below.