Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Season Is Officially Kicking Off Early and People Are Out of Their Gourd
vm2002—Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Cady Lang
11:33 AM EDT

Summer isn’t technically over, but Starbucks is getting a head start on welcoming autumn by bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte a little earlier than usual. The requisite beverage of fall, often synonymous with the sweater weather and falling leaves, usually makes its debut in September, but will be returning ahead of Labor Day Weekend this year.

Starting on Tuesday, many will be able to order a Pumpkin Spice Latte, something that gave the Internet all of the feelings. While some people couldn’t contain their excitement at their favorite beverage’s return, others were flat-out puzzled over why this autumnal drink was trending while it was still summer. See the most memorable responses below.

 

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE