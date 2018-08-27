The video game community is coming together — and calling for policies that could curtail mass violence — after tragedy struck a video game tournament in Florida on Sunday.

The gunman, who police believe to have been 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore, allegedly opened fire at EA Sports’ Madden NFL 19 championship series in Jacksonville, killing two people and injuring at least 11 more. Katz, who EA Sports confirmed was a winner at last year’s tournament, was also found dead at the scene with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“The tragic situation that occurred Sunday in Jacksonville was a senseless act of violence that we strongly condemn,” EA Sports tweeted after the incident unfolded. “Our most heartfelt sympathies go out to the families of the victims whose lives were taken today and those who were injured.”

Others from the gaming community joined EA in offering condolences to the victims’ loved ones, while some called for stricter gun control regulations. Some gamers also alluded to the pervasive belief that playing violent video games can cause or contribute to mass shootings — a complicated claim that science has neither concretely proved nor fully debunked.

Here’s how some in the gaming community are responding.