At least two people were killed Sunday after a gunman opened fire at a live video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

Police believe the shooter to be 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore, Md., who was found dead at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a press conference Sunday evening.

The suspected shooter fired off numerous rounds at Jacksonville Landing, a downtown recreation center, where the Electronic Arts Sports’s Madden NFL 19 championship series was being held.

Eleven others were injured by gunfire, and two more injured in the rush to escape the venue, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office confirmed. All of those injured are now in stable condition.

The tournament was live streamed on gaming network Twitch TV, and at least 12 shots could be heard during the shooting. Audio of the aftermath continued to broadcast live even after the video was cut off.

Here’s what to know about the suspected shooter.

Katz was a prior winner of the tournament

According to Williams, law enforcement investigators believe Katz, a 24-year-old white male, used “at least one handgun” to carry out the attack before killing himself.

“There were three deceased individuals at the scene, one of those being the suspect, who took his own life,” Williams told reporters at a press conference Sunday.

Police are in a possession of video footage of the incident, but are awaiting a final confirmation of the suspect’s identity from the FBI in Baltimore. Police also identified and impounded Katz’s vehicle, Williams said.

Katz was a champion of the tournament’s 2017 edition, according to EA Sports, and was in Jacksonville to attend this year’s tournament, the Associated Press reports. He is believed to have stayed in area the previous evening, according to investigators.

Williams declined to discuss the shooter’s possible motive, citing the ongoing investigation.

Family home raided

FBI spokesperson Dave Fitz confirmed that the agency had searched Katz’s father’s home in Baltimore, but declined to release further details, The Associated Press reports.

Police also said they have found the suspect’s vehicle and a search is pending.