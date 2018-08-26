Police say there were “multiple fatalities” when a mass shooting occurred during a live video game tournament at a mall in Jacksonville, Florida, Sunday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed reports of the shooting on Sunday afternoon as EA Sports’s Madden NFL 19 championship series took place at the GLHF Game Bar in the mall. The competition was aired live on Twitch TV, a streaming platform, when the shooting took place. Police say one suspect “is dead at the scene” and it is unknown if there was a possible second gunshot.

Multiple gunshots were heard on the live-stream before the game came to a stop.

“Stay far away from the area,” a tweet from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department posted Sunday afternoon reads. “The area is not safe at the time.”

CompLexity Gaming, which sponsored one of the players, confirmed the shooting at the event and said the gamer was “grazed in the hand” by a bullet.

Jacksonville police said “many” people were transported from the scene to the hospital. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department did not respond immediately to a request from TIME for comment.

Drini Gjoka, the player who was reportedly injured during the shooting, tweeted that he was hit in the thumb by a bullet and said it was the “worst day of my life.”

“I will never take anything for granted ever again,” the player tweeted. “Life can be cut short in a second.”

The Jacksonville gaming event is part of the newly launched “Madden NFL 19 Championship Series” from EA Sports, the NFL and ESPN. Players were competing Sunday in a qualifying round to move onto the Round of 16 held in Las Vegas, Nevada, in October.

